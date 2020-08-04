Staffers Call Ellen Degeneres The “Talk Show Karen”
Ellen DeGeneres has been given a new nickname by upset staffers… “Talk Show Karen”. Sources say there’s no way anyone on the staff wants “Talk Show Karen” and her band of toxic executives to return to the show.
On top of that, a former producer says Ellen was aware of the abuses going on. This producer worked on the show when it launched in 2003 and remembers the “culture of fear” around the workplace. She said, “I had never seen this before. I had never been around a toxic host.”
But the sources say if Ellen does leave, James Corden won’t replace her… instead the names being discussed as a replacement include Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell, Melissa McCarthy and Jennifer Aniston.
As for support, her wife Portia de Rossi and Jerry O’Connell are defending her.
