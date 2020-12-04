Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Free Therapy Thursday
Setting the Bar Stories
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Win
Christmas Wish 2020
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Huggie
PK
Watch
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Featured
Trending
Staffer At Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Attacked At Feeding Time
Dec 4, 2020 @ 8:02am
One of the big cats at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Animal Rescue in Tampa took a big bite into a staffer’s arm, and it sounds like she’s lucky to be alive.
Carole and Howard Baskin tell TMZ … one of their longtime volunteers, a woman named Candy Couser, stuck her hand into the enclosure of Kimba the tiger, to open the door for feeding time … and Kimba bit into her hand and started thrashing. Kimba let go of Candy’s arm when other staffers rushed over. Three employees applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wounds until paramedics arrived about 15 minutes later.
Carole and Howard told TMZ Candy was conscious during the ambulance ride and said she didn’t want Kimba to be harmed. They say the tiger will be kept in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution — but they add the animal was “just acting normal” because there was food present.
MORE HERE
TAGS
attack
Big Cat Rescue
candy
carole baskin
employee
Kimba
TMZ
POPULAR POSTS
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
This Dad Is 100% Our Spirit Animal
Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including 'ELF', 'A Christmas Story' And 'Christmas Vacation'
Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
The Ocean Spray Guy Bought A House With Fan Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
Did you land on the "naughty" list this year?
This Dad Is 100% Our Spirit Animal
You’ve probably seen this circulating on social media because it’s …
You Laugh You Lose: Thanksgiving Edition
Or should we say…Skanksgiving Edition?? LOLOLOL #DadJokes Happy …
Missed Connections: Lipstick Smeller Feller
This guy sounds EXACTLY like what we picture when we …
Which Holiday Food Is Healthiest to Eat?
Do we even care???
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Free Therapy Thursday
Setting the Bar Stories
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Win
Christmas Wish 2020
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Huggie
PK
Watch
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL