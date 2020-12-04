      Weather Alert

Staffer At Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Attacked At Feeding Time

Dec 4, 2020 @ 8:02am
One of the big cats at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Animal Rescue in Tampa took a big bite into a staffer’s arm, and it sounds like she’s lucky to be alive.
Carole and Howard Baskin tell TMZ … one of their longtime volunteers, a woman named Candy Couser, stuck her hand into the enclosure of Kimba the tiger, to open the door for feeding time … and Kimba bit into her hand and started thrashing. Kimba let go of Candy’s arm when other staffers rushed over. Three employees applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wounds until paramedics arrived about 15 minutes later.
Carole and Howard told TMZ Candy was conscious during the ambulance ride and said she didn’t want Kimba to be harmed. They say the tiger will be kept in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution — but they add the animal was “just acting normal” because there was food present.

