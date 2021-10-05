      Weather Alert

‘Squid Game’ Could Inspire The Hottest Halloween Costume This Year

Oct 5, 2021 @ 8:07am

Squid Game is a worldwide sensation …an addictive South Korean series is on its way to becoming the most-watched Netflix show ever; it’s so popular that the streaming service is being sued for taking up too much internet traffic!

Squid Game is also about to everywhere this Halloween.

Netflix hasn’t released any officially licensed costumes (Spirit Halloween also comes up empty), but there’s plenty of red tracksuitsblack masks, and tracksuits on Amazon. Several other websites have how-to guides on piecing together a costume from Hollywood Reporter, the New York Post, and CNET.

