‘Squid Game’ Causes Demand For White Vans To Increase by 7800%

Oct 13, 2021 @ 8:58am

The amount of people buying shoes for their Squid Game Halloween costumes has caused the sales of white slip-on Vans to spike by 7,800%. The South Korean survival drama, Squid Game, is taking the world by storm since it hit Netflix. The series tells the story of a group of people who are deeply in debt and forced to play a series of children’s games with deadly stakes.

Since there are no licensed Halloween costumes yet, plenty of people are piecing together their own DIY versions as Squid Game contestants. It just takes a green tracksuit and white sneakers- and well those Vans just got SUPER POPULAR. Across the board, web searches for white slip-on sneakers have been driven up 97% by the show, but the white Vans slip on shoes spiked by a whopping 7800%.

 

