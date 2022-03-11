Spring Forward This Weekend!

This Sunday morning at 2:00am we spring forward and set the clocks ahead one hour. Bad news: we lose an hour of sleep. Good news: It stays light longer.
Every 6 months the debate rages, why do we do this? It was designed to help farmers way back when, but isn’t it outdated now? Do you think we should stop changing the clocks every six months? Can’t we keep the clocks the same, and let the natural cycles of the season be as they are? Health ramifications? More heart attacks occur when we set the clocks ahead.