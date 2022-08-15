Spotify Launches New Site To Sell Tickets For Live Concerts

Spotify used to redirect music fans to partners like Ticketmaster & Eventbrite to tickets to shows, but not anymore. The company launched its own ticketing site with its own fees.

Right now they are testing it in the U.S. offering tickets to Annie DiRusso, Tokimonsta, Osees, Dirty Honey, Limbeck, Crows and Four Years Strong. The available tickets come from the artists’ pre-sale allocations, venues, and event promoters, and there is no resell option on their website to prevent scalping.

