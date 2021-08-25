Spotify Has Named ‘Song of the Summer’

No surprise here, but Spotify has named the “Song of the Summer” as a song by Olivia Rodrigo. But which one? In a year where we were, not only introduced, but blanketed with hit-after-hit from Olivia Rodrigo, which song was crowned?
That would be her pop-punk anthem, “Good 4 U”.
Here are a few that WE felt were worthy of consideration.
Doja Cat; SZA “Kiss Me More” – this uptempo song was absolutely everywhere!
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – can’t really deny the way this song came in like a hurricane!
BTS “Butter” – this sugary K-pop anthem was a strong contender.
Dua Lipa “Levitating” – yes, we know this was actually released in 2020, but you can’t deny the summer it had!
Honorable mention goes to “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. Had this been released earlier in the year, could’ve snagged the honor.
Here are the “Most Streamed Songs of the Summer”:
What would be YOUR pick?