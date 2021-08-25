      Weather Alert

Spotify Has Named ‘Song of the Summer’

Aug 25, 2021 @ 5:23am

No surprise here, but Spotify has named the “Song of the Summer” as a song by Olivia Rodrigo. But which one? In a year where we were, not only introduced, but blanketed with hit-after-hit from Olivia Rodrigo, which song was crowned?

That would be her pop-punk anthem, “Good 4 U”.

What other songs could have snagged the crown?

Here are a few that WE felt were worthy of consideration.

Doja Cat; SZA “Kiss Me More” – this uptempo song was absolutely everywhere!

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – can’t really deny the way this song came in like a hurricane!

BTS “Butter” – this sugary K-pop anthem was a strong contender.

Dua Lipa “Levitating” – yes, we know this was actually released in 2020, but you can’t deny the summer it had!

Honorable mention goes to “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. Had this been released earlier in the year, could’ve snagged the honor.

Here are the “Most Streamed Songs of the Summer”:

  1. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “Beggin’” by Måneskin
  3. “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro
  4. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
  5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
  6. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
  7. “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny
  8. “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran
  9. “Butter” by BTS
  10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
  11. “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
  12. “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin
  13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber
  14. “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo
  15. “Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra
  16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd
  17. “drivers licence” by Olivia Rodrigo
  18. “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo
  19. “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  20. “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

What would be YOUR pick?

