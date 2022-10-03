Sporty Spice Releases Memoir That Reveals She Almost Got Kicked Out Of The Spice Girls

Mel C aka “Sporty Spice” from the Spice Girls just released her memoir and she’s spilling all the spice tea! ‘The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl’ talks about a fallout she had with Victoria Beckham that led her afraid to express any opinions or ideas, and almost led to her ouster from the band.

She also says she had a hard time adjusting to her “sporty” persona. But at the end of the day it’s all love and they can’t wait to get back on stage together!