Sportsy Sports Sports: UK Cheerleaders Win 24th National Championship

For the 24th time, the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IS COMING HOME TO KENTUCKY! 😼 pic.twitter.com/tlVrs6FrOc

The 2019 DIA National Champion is… 🥁🥁 THE CATS from @KentuckyCheer ! #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/zXhNRtKfox

RELATED CONTENT

Ben’s Beard Gang, It’s Your Time to SHINE! There’s a Local and Charitable Facial Hair Contest This Weekend!

Catchy Song Is Literally Taking Over Your Earholes

KFC Scented Candles Can Be 24/7 Breathed in Your Nose-hole for FREE

Meet The ‘Titan’ From Kentucky!!

Somebody Decided To Research And Rank Actors On How #Blessed They Are…Click If You’re Sassy

This Florida Story Had Us Tweeting At To WAVE3 For Help