Sportsy Sports Sports: UK Cheerleaders Win 24th National Championship

Congrats to the University of Kentucky Wildcats winning their 24th NCAA Cheerleading National Championship over the weekend!
The 2019 DIA National Champion is… 🥁🥁 THE CATS from @KentuckyCheer ! #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/zXhNRtKfox
— UCA (@UCAupdates) January 21, 2019
For the 24th time, the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IS COMING HOME TO KENTUCKY! 😼 pic.twitter.com/tlVrs6FrOc
— Kentucky Cheer (@KentuckyCheer) January 21, 2019
Congratulations, @KentuckyCheer! https://t.co/lbNJVQzYg5
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 21, 2019
#BBN
SEE THEIR INCREDIBLE FINALS PERFORMANCE HERE