      Weather Alert

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Included Models Of All Sizes

Jul 13, 2021 @ 7:04am

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit showed off a new“inclusive” runway show featuring women of  all body types, ages and races. There were plus-sized models, moms and entrepreneurs rocking the runway on the poolside catwalk at the Mondrian Hotel on South Beach Saturday.

 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit now says they want the event every year to change the “conversation around beauty”  and boost body positivity.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and swim search contestants,” the firm said in a press release.

The show kicks off the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which hits stands July 19.

MORE HERE

TAGS
diverse Fashion Show models runway Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On "Red Table Talk"
Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul
You Laugh You Lose: Don't Go In There Moron
Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim Stuns on 'AGT'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On