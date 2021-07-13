Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Included Models Of All Sizes

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit showed off a new“inclusive” runway show featuring women of all body types, ages and races. There were plus-sized models, moms and entrepreneurs rocking the runway on the poolside catwalk at the Mondrian Hotel on South Beach Saturday.
'Inclusive' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show features plus-sized models https://t.co/k3AVn09Pgd pic.twitter.com/BIPOGLWMZs
— New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit now says they want the event every year to change the “conversation around beauty” and boost body positivity.
“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and swim search contestants,” the firm said in a press release.
The show kicks off the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which hits stands July 19.
