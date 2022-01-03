Sports: Antonio Brown’s Bizarre Exit

Tampa Bay receiver Antonio Brown was released yesterday, after he stormed off the field during a game against the Jets. He reportedly had an argument with coach Bruce Arians because he didn’t want to go back into the game.
Arians on AB “He is no longer a Buc” pic.twitter.com/SXkvWvs2Ly
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 2, 2022
Quarterback, Tom Brady, who lobbied to get the Buccaneers to sign Brown, said, “Everyone should be compassionate and empathetic to some difficult things that are happening.”
Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game
I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy
who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive pic.twitter.com/jl3sL8sCqL
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022
