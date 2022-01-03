      Weather Alert

Sports: Antonio Brown’s Bizarre Exit

Jan 3, 2022 @ 7:12am

Tampa Bay receiver Antonio Brown was released yesterday, after he stormed off the field during a game against the Jets. He reportedly had an argument with coach Bruce Arians because he didn’t want to go back into the game.

Quarterback, Tom Brady, who lobbied to get the Buccaneers to sign Brown, said, “Everyone should be compassionate and empathetic to some difficult things that are happening.”

Whether AB quit first or was released first depends on who you ask. How have YOU quit in an epic fashion?

TAGS
Antonio Brown football Tampa Bay Tom Brady
