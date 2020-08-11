“Spongebob Squarepants” Spinoff Show “The Patrick Star Show” In The Works
A “SpongeBob Squarepants” spinoff series centered around SpongeBob’s pink friend, Patrick Star is in the works at Nickelodeon. “The Patrick Star Show” will see Bill Fagerbakke continue to voice the character.
The series will be a deep dive on Patrick and his family, as the friendly starfish hosts a talk show. Which other “SpongeBob” actors will be reprising their characters for this new series is unclear, however, sources say it will introduce several new characters voiced by new actors to the “SpongeBob” underwater universe.
This marks the second “SpongeBob” spinoff to float its way to Nickelodeon, following in the spongesteps of “Kamp Koral,” a CG-animated prequel series which was greenlit over a year ago. That series, which is set to premiere on CBS All Access next year, introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleep-away camp.
