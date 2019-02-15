Spongebob Squarepants Spin off, ‘All That’ Reboot And More Coming from Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is making nostalgia king this year. Spongebob spinoffs are coming!

Now, to be clear, they have not figured out which story line yet or when they’ll be releasing it but that’s okay!

And that’s not all, not even close from Nickelodeon.  “All That” is getting a reboot with Kenan Thompson from the original and longest running cast member of SNL.

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” is coming back hosted by John Cena, and they’ve purchased the rights for a Paddington Bear tv series, and an animated Star Trek show!

BRING IT NICKELODEON!

