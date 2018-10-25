Spider Man Wannabe Climbs High Rise With Bare Hands

Spider Man has made his way to London to climb Heron Tower with no ropes, no harnesses and no safety measures and we have video!

His real name is Alain Robert, but most know him as the French Spider Man. Mainly because he enjoys climbing tall buildings without using any safety harnesses or ropes. His style of climbing is called “Free Climbing”. It’s big among the action sports crowd and those that have a death wish.

‘French Spiderman’ Alain Robert illegally climbs London’s Heron Tower with no ropes https://t.co/h1aftJ6VdV pic.twitter.com/I78CjalkVc — ITV News (@itvnews) October 25, 2018

This isn’t a first for Alain Robert. He’s known for free climbing tall structures all over the world. He’s climbed the Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower, Petrona’s Twin Towers and more.

A man who’s been called the French Spider-man 🕷 has been seen climbing the Heron Tower in London…..Police have now arrested Alain Robert #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/Z5YKJxQnw1 — Capital Manc News (@CapitalMANNews) October 25, 2018

Oh yeah…he gets arrested after all of these climbs. I hope he knows that all of these buildings have stairs and elevators. Also, Spider Man never got arrested.

