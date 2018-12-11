Spiderman Soundtrack Has Got Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and MORE. OMG!!!!

Imagine a world with an soundtrack that includes Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith and Ty Dolla Sign. It seems to good to be true…that is until it was true. God BLESS the “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack for making dreams come true!!

This soundtrack is stupidly stacked up with amazeballs talent. The following list includes all of the songs and artists!

1. Blackway / Black Caviar: “What’s Up Danger”

2. Post Malone / Swae Lee: “Sunflower”

3. Jaden Smith: “Way Up”

4. Nicki Minaj / Anuel AA: “Familia” [ft. Bantu]

5. Aminé: “Invincible”

06. Duckwrth / Shaboozey: ”Start a Riot”

07. Juice WRLD: “Hide” [ft. SEEZYN]

08. Thutmose: “Memories”

09. Ski Mask / Jacquees: “Save the Day” [ft. Coi Leray and LouGotCash]

10. Beau Young Prince: “Let Go”

11. Lil Wayne / Ty Dolla Sign: “Scared of the Dark” [ft. Special Guest]

12. DJ Khalil: “Elevate” [ft. Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, SwaVay and Trevor Rich]

13. Vince Staples: “Home”

The movie comes out on Friday 14th and stars Nicholas Cage and Shameik Moore. OUR BODIES ARE READY!!!