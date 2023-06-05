“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Gets Second Biggest Opening Of The Year

Source: YouTube

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse raked in $120.5 million, well ahead of expectations for it’s first weekend out! That’s good enough for the second-biggest opening of the year and the third-biggest opening ever for an animated film. It helps that it’s gotten great reviews from critics and audiences.

The Little Mermaid landed at second place followed by a drastically different movie, The Boogeyman, based on a Stephen King story. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 passed up Fast X in its fifth weekend with an estimated $10.2 million for a North American total of $322.8 million and $780.1 million worldwide. Fast X still passed the $600 million mark around the world with a whopping $474.8 million in foreign ticket sales.