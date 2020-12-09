      Weather Alert

‘Spider-Man 3’ Is Bringing Back EVERYBODY

Dec 9, 2020 @ 6:39am

What the heck is even HAPPENING???  Is this a live-action Spider-Verse?  Yes Tom Holland is playing Spidey…but so is Andrew Garfield (confirmed) and Tobey Maguire (possibly)!?? Kirsten Dunst as MJ (confirmed) and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy (in negotiations)…Jamie Foxx as Electro (confirmed) and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock (confirmed).  WOAH.

There are fan theories running rampant…

 

The regulars from the newest crew of the Marvel franchise  will all be back as well including Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei will also return.

Spider-Man 3 is slated to hit theatres on Dec.17th, 2021.

SOURCE

TAGS
Alfred Molina Andrew Garfield Emma Stone Jamie Foxx Kirsten Dunst Marisa Tomei Marvel spider-man 3 Tobey Maguire Tom Holland Zendaya
POPULAR POSTS
This 2-Year-Old's Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious
Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Bark Cheesecake
You Laugh You Lose: Poor Grandma
Guy Dresses Like Buddy The Elf To Surprise His Biological Dad
All Time Low ft. blackbear; Demi Lovato "Monsters"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE