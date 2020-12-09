‘Spider-Man 3’ Is Bringing Back EVERYBODY
What the heck is even HAPPENING??? Is this a live-action Spider-Verse? Yes Tom Holland is playing Spidey…but so is Andrew Garfield (confirmed) and Tobey Maguire (possibly)!?? Kirsten Dunst as MJ (confirmed) and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy (in negotiations)…Jamie Foxx as Electro (confirmed) and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock (confirmed). WOAH.
There are fan theories running rampant…
The regulars from the newest crew of the Marvel franchise will all be back as well including Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei will also return.
Spider-Man 3 is slated to hit theatres on Dec.17th, 2021.
