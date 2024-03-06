Spice Girls Mark 30 Years With Audition Footage

Source: YouTube

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years with a rare look at their 1994 auditions!

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/5evl3H2fvQ — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) March 4, 2024

A month ago, Mel B teased the ladies are working on something together!