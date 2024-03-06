99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Spice Girls Mark 30 Years With Audition Footage

March 6, 2024 11:22AM EST
The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years with a rare look at their 1994 auditions!

 

A month ago, Mel B teased the ladies are working on something together!

