Spice Girls Are Celebrating 25th Anniversary With First New Single Since 2007

GET READY TO SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!! The Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit song Wannabe.
It's official! It's been 25 years of the Spice Girls.
We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves… pic.twitter.com/7JDaqsBNlx
— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 14, 2021
In honor of the anniversary they are releasing their first new single since 2007, Feed Your Love. It is a demo of a previously unreleased ballad. It will be on the group’s Wannabe25 EP. Wannabe is the longest reigning #1 song by a girl group.
The EP will be available to stream starting July 9. You can buy physical copies starting July 23.