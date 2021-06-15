      Weather Alert

Spice Girls Are Celebrating 25th Anniversary With First New Single Since 2007

Jun 15, 2021 @ 6:56am

GET READY TO SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!! The Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit song Wannabe. 

In honor of the anniversary they are releasing their first new single since 2007, Feed Your Love. It is a demo of a previously unreleased ballad. It will be on the group’s Wannabe25 EP. Wannabe is the longest reigning #1 song by a girl group.

The EP will be available to stream starting July 9. You can buy physical copies starting July 23.

