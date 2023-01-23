99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Spice Girls Announcement Coming Soon?

January 23, 2023 7:49AM EST
Share

Mel B teased something is in the works with all five Spice Girls that they are “very excited about.” They also talk about Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday which included Emma Bunton and Mel C. and how her 23-year-old daughter is flawlessly creating her old looks with her Spice Girls outfits!

Mel just completed her run on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’, tapping out after three days.  She explains she wanted to push her limits to get over abuse she suffered in a past relationship.

More about:
'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
announcement
Mel B
Reunion
Spice Girls

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Mt. Washington Man Gets A Message In A Bottle Back After 37 Years
3

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
4

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods
5

Buffalo Bills Gift Hero Who Saved 24 People In Blizzard Super Bowl Tickets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE