Spice Girls Announcement Coming Soon?

Mel B teased something is in the works with all five Spice Girls that they are “very excited about.” They also talk about Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday which included Emma Bunton and Mel C. and how her 23-year-old daughter is flawlessly creating her old looks with her Spice Girls outfits!

Mel just completed her run on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’, tapping out after three days. She explains she wanted to push her limits to get over abuse she suffered in a past relationship.