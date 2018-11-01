Spice Girl Throws Spicy Shade on Halloween in New York

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 30: TV personality Mel B attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Live Show at The Dolby Theatre on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

One Spice Girl went as another Spice Girl on Halloween and the shade being thrown is thick enough to cut with a knife.

We’re guessing Mel B (Scary Spice) isn’t too worried about hurting anyone’s feelings these days. She’s been pretty vocal about hoping Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) would join the other 4 Spice Girls for a reunion tour. They’ve even been talking with her about it.

It’s probably safe to assume the talks aren’t going well.

Take a closer look at that axe she’s holding. Can you read what that says?

“I AM NOT GOING ON TOUR”

I suppose that settles it. No Posh Spice for the reunion tour.