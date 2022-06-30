      Weather Alert

Spend The Night In Dolly Parton’s Lavish Tour Bus

Jun 30, 2022 @ 6:00am

Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is opening up reservations for Suite 1986, Dolly Parton’s one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus “designed by Dolly and her sisters.”

Her home on the road includes a custom couch, kitchen, dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.  It will cost you a pretty penny to stay for two night…$10,000 but you also get a guest room in the resort.

It’s for a good cause…a portion of the money will go to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which sends books to kids from birth until age five fore free each month.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Dolly Parton overnight stay tour bus
POPULAR POSTS
Big Bounce America In Town This Weekend
You Laugh You Lose: Identical WHAT???
Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Accidentally Dings A Lambo At The Dealership
Chris Pratt Admits He Cried Over Backlash Praising His "Healthy" Daughter
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie On Set As Ken and Barbie!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On