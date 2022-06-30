Spend The Night In Dolly Parton’s Lavish Tour Bus

Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is opening up reservations for Suite 1986, Dolly Parton’s one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus “designed by Dolly and her sisters.”
Her home on the road includes a custom couch, kitchen, dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom. It will cost you a pretty penny to stay for two night…$10,000 but you also get a guest room in the resort.
It’s for a good cause…a portion of the money will go to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which sends books to kids from birth until age five fore free each month.
