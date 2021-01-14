Spanx For Men Is A Thing

SPANX shapewear has been a staple for many women for decades, and now they are helping the guys out with their SPANX Mens collection of odor-masking, quick-drying, and breathable compression underwear, undershirts, and even socks.
Using compression technology, the male shapewear is designed to help you feel stronger, slimmer, and even a little taller without ever feeling tightly restrained. They’ve had compression shirts out there for many years, but the line is expanded now to include “ultra sculpt” boxer briefs, tanks, and crewneck options that provide “superman-level sculpting.” Or there is the breathable, anti-odor, and sweat-wicking benefits with the “zero sculpt” base layer offerings.
