SPANX Boss Gifted Employees With $10K And First-Class Flights To Anywhere

Oct 27, 2021 @ 10:36am

Spanx founder Sara Blakely celebrated selling her shapewear brand for $1.2 billion by surprising each of her employees with a first-class flight to anywhere they wanted to go, and an extra $10,000 spending cash!

 

 

She told them all in a meeting and the reaction was priceless! A viral clip of Blakely’s big announcement shows Spanx personnel screaming, crying and embracing one another in excitement. “So, with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10K to spend on your trip,” she added. (It’s not clear from the video how many employees the company has.) 

