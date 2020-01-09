Southwest’s Got You Flying For $29 Until Midnight
Fleeing something or someone? Southwest is here to help! The airline is hosting its “Start the Year on a High Note” sale, with one-way tickets going for as low as $29. You have to be pretty committed or spontaneous af though because it ends at midnight.
All bookings must be made by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Jan. 9. All tickets must be purchased at least 14 days in advance of all travel within the continental U.S. and 21 days in advance for all other travel. The tickets are all nonrefundable and seats, travel days, and markets included in the sale are limited. The sale fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated. The sale tickets are valid for continental U.S. travel from Jan. 21 through March 7, 2020. Interisland Hawaii travel is valid from Jan. 28 through May 20, 2020. And, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Jan. 28 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020. International travel is also valid Jan. 28 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.
Where y’all trying to go?
Someone take me with them!