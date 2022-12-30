Southwest Airlines Throws A Wrench In Holiday Travel

Southwest Airlines might end up the biggest villain of 2022 with their holiday travel debacle that left thousands stranded.

A few brides had way more stress when one groom’s flight got canceled! (He got booked on another airline and made it!) Another bride wasn’t so lucky and had to postpone her wedding.

Tens of thousands of flights were canceled due to weather, but Southwest’s were by far the biggest with over 2,500 nixed. The biggest problem is in the scheduling technology they employ that differs from most airlines. Other carriers use a hub-based system whereas Southwest incorporates a point-to-point system that is much more complicated to adjust for severe weather.

Were your holiday plans affected?

MORE HERE