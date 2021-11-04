Sources Say Zayn Malik “Feels Like Life Is Out To Get Him”

In the wake of his breakup with Gigi Hadid after an incident with her mom, close sources are pointing the finger at Zayn Malik smoking weed that makes him “aggressive” and “paranoid.”
Malik, 28, plead no contest to harassing Yolanda Hadid, the maternal grandmother of his 1-year-old daughter, Khai. A top attorney not connected to the case says they could come back to bite him in any future custody case, though sources say Gigi wants to co-parent and thinks he’s a great dad.
Zayn was also dropped by his record label after his third solo album didn’t do much, so “Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant.” That’s according to a music executive who has worked with him. “If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him.”
Insiders say the marijuana use has caused problems for awhile, and that it made him so paranoid that Harry Styles refused to ride a tour bus or private jet with him in their One Directions days.
“Zayn wasn’t happy in the band, it wasn’t for him,” the insider said. “He didn’t like the whole constantly touring thing and being given a schedule. “He was just so difficult that he wouldn’t turn up for stuff, like photo shoots or even gigs. He would block himself in the house, smoking loads of weed, and it made him really unreliable.”
According to another record executive who worked with the band: “You just didn’t know when Zayn was going to turn up, whether for a recording session or a concert.” “In the beginning, Zayn was quite sweet. He just became a different person. When you are smoking weed to that extent, it really affects you.”
“Zayn became aggressive. He was very aggressive towards the end of the band, having fierce rows with people he worked with. He never takes responsibility for anything — it’s always someone else’s fault.”
MORE HERE