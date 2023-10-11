Sources Say Justin Timberlake “Is Not Going To Be Happy” About Britney Spears’ Memoir

Source: YouTube

Ooops…she did it again. Britney Spears got pulled over last month for driving 61 mph in a 40 mph zone, but then she ultimately ticketed for driving without a license or proof of insurance. It happened September 10th and she cooperated, which resulted in a warning about the speeding. But the other infractions is costing her $1,140.

Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six yesterday that: “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.” A second insider confirmed that Spears “had and has insurance and a license.”

She has only been allowed to drive herself since late 2021,. In other Britney news, a source says she “goes after Justin (Timberlake) pretty hard in her memoir out this month, The Woman in Me. The source says he’s “not going to be happy” about what she has to say about him. As for her ex-husband Sam Asghari, the book was finished before he filed for divorce August 16th, so references to him have been “watered down.”