Soundgarden Fans Want The Black Hole Named After Chris Cornell

After scientists shared the first ever image of a black hole, a petition has been launched to name the astronomical phenomenon after the late Chris Cornell.

When the photo was first published, many likened the image, which shows a bright orange circle against a black background, to the cover of Soundgarden’s 1994 album Superunknown. That album, of course, features the band’s signature song, “Black Hole Sun.”

“‘Black Hole Sun,’ written by Chris Cornell, is without a doubt Soundgarden’s most recognizable and most popular song, and one of the biggest anthems of the ’90s,” the petition reads. “For this reason, and the impact Chris Cornell had in the lives of so many and music itself, I ask NASA, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration and all the astronomers and scientists involved in this discovery, to name this black hole after Chris Cornell.”

Soundgarden themselves also noticed the similarity, and posted a photo of the black hole on Twitter with the caption, “Looks oddly familiar.”

The petition hopes to garner 1,000 signatures. You can check it out via Change.org.

 

By the way, the reaction to the picture was pretty strong.  See that HERE.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A “Baby Shark” EDM Remix Happened At Coachella…And SLAYED Ariana Grande and NSYNC (Minus Justin) Performed at Coachella Together BTS Has The Most-Viewed 24 Hour Debut In YouTube History Taylor Swift Is Teasing Something Lori Loughlin Thinks Any Mom Would Have Done What She Did Mariah Carey Is Getting The Icon Award At The BBMAs
Comments