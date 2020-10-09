‘Soul’ Is Now Headed Straight to Disney Plus

The Disney Pixar film ‘Soul’ just got a whole new release. Instead of going to theaters, ‘Soul’ is headed straight to streaming on Disney Plus on Christmas day!
Disney and Pixar's Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/DOi31hbBoQ
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 8, 2020
