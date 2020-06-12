‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Accidentally Reveals What Happened To Tony
If you were a fan of ‘The Sopranos’, then you know the show ended in 2007 on a cliffhanger showing Tony Soprano eating in a diner with his family. Well now creator David Chase might have let the true ending slip 13 years later.
Before the audience sees if this is the end of Tony Soprano, the screen fades to black while Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ plays. Authors Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz interviewed Chase about the show and asked him about the end:
Sepinwall said: ’When you said there was an end point, you don’t mean Tony at Holsten’s, you just meant, “I think I have two more years’ worth of stories left in me.”’
Chase answered, letting the epic spoiler slip, saying:‘Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end…”
They mentioned the slip saying: ‘You realize, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene’.
Chase said, “F*** you guys. [The point was] that he could have been whacked in the diner. We all could be whacked in a diner. That was the point of the scene.”
