Sophie Turner Is Asking Fans To Delete A Video She Accidentally Posted

May 2, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Sophie Turner didn’t mean to post a video of her oldest daughter, Willa, on social media and she’s asking fans to do her a solid. She accidentally posted video on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1 and took it down, but if anyone saved it, she’s asking they delete it.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy, so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake.”

Will was born in July 2020 and she just welcomed a second child with hubby Joe Jonas.

