Sony To Launch Playstation Classic

Sony has announced plans for the PlayStation Classic, a miniature version of its original PlayStation console!

I’m here for this!! It’s going on sale on December 3rd just in time for Christmas. Instead of requiring discs to play games, the PS Classic will come pre-loaded with 20 retro games, including “Final Fantasy VII” and “Tekken 3.” The Classic looks exactly like the original PlayStation, which launched in 1994, only the Classic is about 45% smaller. It was a huge hit for Sony, becoming the first home video game console to ship 100 million units worldwide. The device will sell for $99.99. Sony is hoping to achieve the same sales success as Nintendo when it launched the NES Classic in 2016. The miniature replica of the 1985 console Nintendo Entertainment System quickly sold out in stores. Atari plans to launch its own similar console next year.