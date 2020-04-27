      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

“Sonny With a Chance” Had a Virtual Reunion with Demi Lovato and Cast

Apr 27, 2020 @ 8:20am

We are LOVING the virtual reunions, and seeing everything so transparent! ESPECIALLY DEMI LOVATO!

TAGS
Demi Demi Lovato sonny with a chance
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE