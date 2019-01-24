Sonic Is Launching Fried Oreos With Ice Cream

I am currently feeling things I have never felt before!

Fresh off of Burger King’s announcement that they are adding Funnel Cake Fries to their menu, Sonic is one-upping the fast-food giant with their new dessert addition.

Sonic will start selling Fried Oreos A La Mode and Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode on January 29th.

 

The sugar bombs will set you back $2.99 and will be available for a limited time only.

