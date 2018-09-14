Something Amazing Happened With The Missy Elliott Karaoke Lady

Remember Mary Halsey?

She was the lady who went viral for her karaoke performance of Missy Elliott’s “Work It”.  Well, we knew Ellen would have her on to perform, and in true Ellen-style, brought Missy out!

While Mary was rapping “Work It” out walks Missy Elliott!  So great!

 

