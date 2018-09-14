Something Amazing Happened With The Missy Elliott Karaoke Lady

Remember Mary Halsey?
She was the lady who went viral for her karaoke performance of Missy Elliott’s “Work It”. Well, we knew Ellen would have her on to perform, and in true Ellen-style, brought Missy out!
While Mary was rapping “Work It” out walks Missy Elliott! So great!
I want to thank Ellen @theellenshow for just being AMAZING May God Bless you because of your HUGE heart & you have always used your platform to make ppl smile like Mary Halsey who is 1 of the sweetest ppl I’ve met! thank you Ellen😘 Mary u are a gem!🤗❤️”My Funky White Sister” pic.twitter.com/HtOWTudVVr
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 13, 2018