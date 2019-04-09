Someone Thought Kelly Clarkson Was A Seat Filler At The ACM Awards

Well this is awkward and hilarious! Kelly Clarkson obvi has a great a sense of humor about a humbling experience at the ACM Awards the other night.

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight 🤣😂 #CantWinEmAll 💁🏼‍♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

She tweeted that a guy thought she was a seat filler and asked her to MOVE. OMG and LOL!

