Someone Thought Kelly Clarkson Was A Seat Filler At The ACM Awards

Well this is awkward and hilarious! Kelly Clarkson obvi has a great a sense of humor about a humbling experience at the ACM Awards the other night.

She tweeted that a guy thought she was a seat filler and asked her to MOVE. OMG and LOL!

 

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Game of Thrones Soundtrack Includes Travis Scott, The Weeknd and WHO ELSE!? The Addams Family Movie Trailer is Here! Camila Cabello Is Set To Star In “Cinderella” Remake A Grease Prequel is Underway Over 40 Years Later Lil Nas X Explains Meaning of “Old Town Road” SHAZAM! Flynn Rider Got Buff!
Comments