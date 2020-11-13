Someone On Etsy Is Literally Selling Dumpster Fire Toys For 2020
We’ve been saying 2020 is a dumpster fire of a year…and now there’s a toy reflecting that.
A guy in Los Angeles whose 3D printing company started to struggle during the pandemic got creative. The first switched gears in April and started making PPE for hospitals and clients. But when other corporations started doing the same thing, he flipped the switch again. Enter the dumpster fire toys and Christmas ornaments.
And so far, Etsy users are loving it. The company is also selling 2020-themed toilet paper ornaments.
“It’s been a challenging year,” “For people to have something to laugh at and make light of during such a horrible year, I’m happy to provide it.”
