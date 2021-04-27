      Weather Alert

Someone Just Bought Kanye West’s Shoes For $1.8 Million

Apr 27, 2021 @ 8:24am

A pair of prototype Nikes worn by Kanye West during his performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has blown the record out of the water for a pair of sneakers ever sold.  Sotheby’s announced Monday that his “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 fetched $1.8 million in a private sale.

 

The price is nearly triple the auction record for a sneaker set in 2020 at Christie’s for $615,000. That was a pair of ’85 Jordan 1s that the basketball superstar wore when he famously shattered the backboard during a pre-season game in Italy.

 

MORE HERE

Grammys Kanye West record shoes Sotheby's Yeezy
