Someone Compared “Game of Thrones” to “Shrek” And The Similarities Are Hilarious

Someone has compared Game of Thrones to Shrek and the similarities between the film and the show are alarming.
The comparison started when Twitter user @ohmytargaryen posted a picture of the characters with the caption, “So basically Game of Thrones is a Shrek live action.”
So basically Game of Thrones is a Shrek live action pic.twitter.com/BSk1DRFhjc
— Stark (@ohmytargaryen) April 20, 2019
The user then began to post side by side pictures of the characters and the similarities are unbelievable!
I’m not kidding. This is real pic.twitter.com/n4CFRozRBD
— Stark (@ohmytargaryen) April 21, 2019
Im- pic.twitter.com/nDaNDdDb00
— farah stark⚔️ (@tiredmeleis) April 21, 2019
omg pic.twitter.com/6mrtAvwinu
— Allie Mullen (@allieallieM) April 26, 2019