Someone Asked Twitter What They Considered the Pinnacle of Wealth as a Child and the Responses Are Too Relatable

A Twitter user posted the following question, what was the pinnacle of wealth to you as a child?
— Samantha Ravndahl (@SsssamanthaaMUA) March 23, 2019
The post received 530 retweets and over 7900 likes.
Some of the comments included:
Families that went on family vacations… on a plane especially
— Katy (@lustrelux) March 24, 2019
Families who ate at restaurants! I had never even been to an Olive Garden until I was an adult. Also families that had cable tv.
— Random Thoughts of Me (@BlytheHarlan) March 24, 2019
Also, people who lived in 2-story houses. The RICHEST
— RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) March 23, 2019
A pantry full of gushers, fruit by the foot, and only name brand snacks/cereals
— thunder throughout (@sydneybaize) March 23, 2019
These ligh switches……. lmao pic.twitter.com/B9KqY7Cbn8
— Autumn Cheyenne (@autumn_cmills) March 23, 2019
people who’s parents drove them to school instead of taking the bus or walking
— KATIEFISH🐝 (@katiegfish) March 23, 2019
