Someone Asked Twitter What They Considered the Pinnacle of Wealth as a Child and the Responses Are Too Relatable

A Twitter user posted the following question, what was the pinnacle of wealth to you as a child?

The post received 530 retweets and over 7900 likes.

Some of the comments included:

Families that went on family vacations… on a plane especially — Katy (@lustrelux) March 24, 2019

Families who ate at restaurants! I had never even been to an Olive Garden until I was an adult. Also families that had cable tv. — Random Thoughts of Me (@BlytheHarlan) March 24, 2019

Also, people who lived in 2-story houses. The RICHEST — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) March 23, 2019

A pantry full of gushers, fruit by the foot, and only name brand snacks/cereals — thunder throughout (@sydneybaize) March 23, 2019

These ligh switches……. lmao pic.twitter.com/B9KqY7Cbn8 — Autumn Cheyenne (@autumn_cmills) March 23, 2019

people who’s parents drove them to school instead of taking the bus or walking — KATIEFISH🐝 (@katiegfish) March 23, 2019

THESE ARE SO RELATABLE