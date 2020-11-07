Somebody Made A List Of The Actresses Who Cursed Most In Movies
Why not figure out who has been the most sweary (is that word?) in movies? Emily Blunt has claimed the number one spot on “Hollywood’s Top 10 Most Foul-Mouthed Actresses” list. Blunt’s competition included some big names like Jennifer Lawrence, Winona Ryder, and Mila Kunis, who apparently couldn’t keep up with Blunt. The list is part of an ongoing project by Buzz Bingo that has studied over 3,500 film scripts to find out which actors and actresses swear the most.
According to its study, Blunt walked away with the lead thanks to her role in The Girl on the Train where she reportedly uttered 33 swear words during the film’s relatively short 112 minute run time. This means Blunt swore, on average, three-to-four times per minute.
Here are the top 10 results with total number of swears per actress:
- Emily Blunt – 81
- Jennifer Lawrence – 75
- Leslie Mann – 70
- Frances McDormand – 68
- Winona Ryder – 66
- Julie Delpy – 66
- Mila Kunis – 65
- Kristen Wiig – 65
- Jennifer Lopez – 63
- Bel Powley – 62