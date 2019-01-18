Somebody Decided To Research And Rank Actors On How #Blessed They Are…Click If You’re Sassy

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Actor Ben Affleck attends the film premiere of "Live By Night" on January 11, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

You clicked. Congrats on being sassy.

Somebody on planet Earth (namely one VERY ADULT website) decided they needed to watch about 8000 nude scenes from movies and determine which actors were blessed and not so blessed in the manhood department.

In the #blessed category: Colin Farrell, Ewan McGregor, and Liam Neeson all make the 10 “Biggest You-Know-What in Hollywood” list. Ben Affleck has done six full frontal nudity scenes and Robert De Niro has done the nudity and are both in the #blessed club.

On the other end of the spectrum: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jude Law, Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf.

FULL NSFW OR CHILDREN STORY HERE