Some Famous Models Will Have To Testify About Fyre Festival

Models and social media stars who promoted the failed Fyre Festival will be forced to testify in court about the whole scam.

At least five celebrities who created hype around the event — including models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski — will have to answer questions about payments they received from the organizer. There are two documentaries that shows all about what led to the failure.

Billy McFarland spent $26 million in the months before the Fyre Festival imploded. Many of the models were paid to frolic in the Caribbean ocean for a video promoting the event in spring 2017. McFarland pleaded guilty to fraud last year and is now serving 6 years.

