Solo Sailor Rescued After 34 Days At Sea

July 6, 2023 7:30AM EDT
Aaron Carotta sailed out from Panama and planned to complete a multi-year trip, however, his rowboat battery ran empty 97 days into his journey… and then a wave capsized his boat in the middle of the Pacific. NBC News had the story of how he was rescued in 34 days. He explained why he waited so long to call for help with the emergency beacon he had. 

After his boat capsized, he was left with a leaky life raft and surrounded by a shark…that’s when he fired the emergency beacon and the coast guard showed up within 4 hours. 

