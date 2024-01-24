99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sofia Vergara Reveals The Reason For Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello

January 24, 2024 5:46AM EST
Sofia Vergara is talking about what led to the end of her relationship with ex-husband Joe Manganiello: kids. He wanted them and she did not.

She told a Spanish newspaper that Manganiello was much younger, but that she didn’t want to be an “old mom.” In fact, she has a 32-year-old son from her marriage to Joe Gonzalez and is more ready to be a grandmother than a mom again. She knew it wasn’t fair to Manganiello to keep him from his desire to be a dad.

That said, she plans to get back out there in the dating pool again.

