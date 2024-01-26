Social Media Bands Together To Take Down Inappropriate Taylor Swift Deep Fake Pics

Source: YouTube

AI-generated naked pictures of Taylor Swift made their way to X and were seen 27 million times before the platform, along with Meta’s Facebook and Instagram and Reddit, joined forces to take them down.

If you saw “Protect Taylor Swift” trending yesterday, that was why as fans tried to drown out interest in the images and reported any accounts that shared them. One use wrote, “the taylor swift ai images are insane. actually terrifying that they exist. please report + don’t give more attention to those tweets. some of these men really need to be locked in a cage and shipped off to mars or smth.”

