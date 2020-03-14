Social Distancing Doesn’t Mean Your Weekends Are Cancelled- We Have Ideas
To prevent its spread, public health officials agree: Social distancing has become essential.
But social distancing doesn’t mean your weekend is doomed. You just have to get a little creative.
Here are some ideas of how to still make the most of your weekends:
- Read a book
- Take a virtual museum tour
- Watch a movie you haven’t seen yet or start a new series
- Learn a new language
- Be in nature and breathe in fresh air (away from people)
- Go on a run
- Find a new recipe and make it
- Get takeout and support local restaurants
- Bring out the board games or complete a puzzle
- Fix something around the house
The most important thing: Don’t panic.
Protect your health and continue connecting with family and friends virtually if necessary.
Weekends may look different for a while. Get through them together!