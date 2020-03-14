Social Distancing Doesn’t Mean Your Weekends Are Cancelled- We Have Ideas

      Breaking News
Mar 14, 2020 @ 1:03pm
Mother and daughter playing chess

The coronavirus pandemic is upending our way of life. That includes our beloved weekends.

To prevent its spread, public health officials agree: Social distancing has become essential.
But social distancing doesn’t mean your weekend is doomed. You just have to get a little creative.
Here are some ideas of how to still make the most of your weekends:
  • Read a book
  • Take a virtual museum tour
  • Watch a movie you haven’t seen yet or start a new series
  • Learn a new language
  • Be in nature and breathe in fresh air (away from people)
  • Go on a run
  • Find a new recipe and make it
  • Get takeout and support local restaurants
  • Bring out the board games or complete a puzzle
  • Fix something around the house

The most important thing: Don’t panic. 

Protect your health and continue connecting with family and friends virtually if necessary.

Weekends may look different for a while. Get through them together!

