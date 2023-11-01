99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dies At 50

November 1, 2023 11:50AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Tyler Christopher, best known for his role at Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016 on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 50. His GH co-star, Maurice Benard, confirmed on Instagram Christopher suffered a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

He was also known to “Days of Our Lives” fans as Stefan DiMera between 2001 and 2019. He was briefly married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

More about:
cardiac event
Death
General Hospital
Tyler Christopher

POPULAR POSTS

1

Britney's Bombshell About Justin Timberlake And Why She Shaved Her Head
2

This Husband's Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
3

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
4

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters
5

Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett Smith At Book Tour Appearance

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE