Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dies At 50
November 1, 2023 11:50AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Tyler Christopher, best known for his role at Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016 on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 50. His GH co-star, Maurice Benard, confirmed on Instagram Christopher suffered a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.
He was also known to “Days of Our Lives” fans as Stefan DiMera between 2001 and 2019. He was briefly married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.
