Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dies At 50

Source: YouTube

Tyler Christopher, best known for his role at Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016 on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 50. His GH co-star, Maurice Benard, confirmed on Instagram Christopher suffered a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

He was also known to “Days of Our Lives” fans as Stefan DiMera between 2001 and 2019. He was briefly married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.