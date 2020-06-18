Soap Opera Has Interesting New Plan For Love Scenes
Five days after restrictions on film and TV productions were lifted in California and Los Angeles County, “The Bold and the Beautiful” actors are back at work…. and so are the love scenes.
But to ensure safety standards are met on the set, actors are required to keep 8 feet apart at all times. So how the heck are they supposed to do love scenes like that?
Call in the spouses. An executive producer said: “The husbands and wives of the actors will act as stand-ins for their characters’ significant others. So if you see hands touching faces in close proximity from a wide shot, instead of a stunt double we’ll have a love-scene double, where it will be the husband or the wife doing the actual touching.”
The producer also said that they will also use blow up dolls for love scenes and will be putting wigs and make-up on them.
Show-runners will also use creative angles to make actors appear closer than they really are. Actors and production personnel have all undergone coronavirus testing and will continue to be tested at least once a week.
MORE HERE